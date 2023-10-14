Letter to the editor: There’s no such thing as a free soda

Editor:

FREE SODA

Now that I have your attention, you may recall that person from your middle school running for class president making this promise. Free soda for everyone while no way could this occur. It was just a ploy to get your vote.

Again, in high school you may have heard the promise of no school on Fridays. Once more, just a ploy to get your vote.

Now we hear, locally in Edmonds, that some fantastic development will occur along Aurora called the Landmark 99. It is going to be everyone dream. A social center, afternoon center, low-cost housing, and anything else your heart desires. Again, if that was not enough our mayor announced another potential purchase in southeast Edmonds to maybe become a park.

Like your school days, please realize that these are ploys to get your vote. Free soda for every one of you vote for Mike Nelson. Ask yourself if you really believe these will promises materialize or if the Tooth Fairy is real. These promises will disappear after the election.

Rick Steves has endorsed Mike Rosen. His only promises are to bring the community together and be a better administrator for all of Edmonds. I am confident, based on his background and experience, that he will deliver.

I for one do not believe in empty promises so he will have my vote.

Gary Neuman

Edmonds