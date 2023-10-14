Letter to the editor: There’s no such thing as a free soda

Editor:
FREE SODA
Now that I have your attention, you may recall that person from your middle school running for class president making this promise. Free soda for everyone while no way could this occur. It was just a ploy to get your vote.
Again, in high school you may have heard the promise of no school on Fridays. Once more, just a ploy to get your vote.
Now we hear, locally in Edmonds, that some fantastic development will occur along Aurora called the Landmark 99. It is going to be everyone dream. A social center, afternoon center, low-cost housing, and anything else your heart desires. Again, if that was not enough our mayor announced another potential purchase in southeast Edmonds to maybe become a park.
Like your school days, please realize that these are ploys to get your vote. Free soda for every one of you vote for Mike Nelson. Ask yourself if you really believe these will promises materialize or if the Tooth Fairy is real. These promises will disappear after the election.
Rick Steves has endorsed Mike Rosen. His only promises are to bring the community together and be a better administrator for all of Edmonds. I am confident, based on his background and experience, that he will deliver.
I for one do not believe in empty promises so he will have my vote.
Gary Neuman
Edmonds
This is simply not true. Yes, the city is exploring the opportunity to develop the 10 acre parcel but Nelson never once said it was secured and written in stone. All Rosen supporters are acting like it’s Nelson’s decision alone. That is not how government works. It also wouldn’t be just the city forking over the dollars for the purchase. We would work in conjunction with developers and existing organizations. It would be ignorant to not even look into the possibilities of what COULD happen at this location in an area of the city that has been under served for decades. It would be extremely short sighted to not, at least, explore the idea. Sounds like you are not drinking soda but chugging the Kool-Aid being handed out by the candidate with zero political experience. We have seen the results of what happens when we elect an individual with no experience and empty promises on the national level. No thanks.
