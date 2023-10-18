Letter to the editor: Vetting candidates

Editor:
Vetting candidates? It’s still not too late.
In response to my recent article on Mike Rosen in MEN I was contacted by a woman who attempted to talk to someone at PRR about his work, as described in his Voter’s Pamphlet, information/qualifications regarding his claim to be owner/CEO. She was told there is a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) between Rosen and PRR. PRR is prohibited from discussing his work during the years he was employed there. I served with Mike for four years on the Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR). During monthly Zoom meetings, I believe twice, did he speak and offer a comment, suggestion, or opinion. Thus, I know very little about Mike. During his time on the planning board a member referred to him as the “Summarizer in Chief.” He didn’t offer ideas or opinions – he summarized the meeting.
There are many candidates running for elected office in Edmonds. We can still do our research, our due diligence with the others. Don’t be duped by the shiny object – by someone who has misrepresented himself, deceived Edmonds into believing he is someone he is not. In Mike’s response to my request – MEN, October 9, 2023 – to clarify his misrepresentation in the Voter’s Pamphlet he wrote: “Several individuals encouraged me to use the term CEO to explain my position and responsibilities.”
Mike, who are these individuals who participated in this hoax, now being thrown under the bus? If elected mayor, the buck stops with you.
Theresa Hutchison
Edmonds
Mike Rosen is great at listening during committee meetings and summarizing what his team members have to say? WONDERFUL! That’s exactly the type of leader I want healing Edmonds from conflict and discord–someone who listens to people and can summarize their concerns.
Btw, it’s perfectly normal for people to sign NDAs when they part ways with a company. That doesn’t connote anything odd at all.
What *is* odd is how you continue to stir up unfounded-drama against him. This letter basically accuses Mike Rosen of *not* being a windbag who likes the sound of his own voice.
Thanks for giving me another reason to vote for Rosen.
