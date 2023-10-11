Letter to the editor: Vote for our future and reelect Mayor Mike Nelson

Editor:

The City of Edmonds is experiencing rapid growth, and decisions made today will affect us for many years to come. Mike Nelson, an experienced councilmember and accomplished mayor, during arguably one of the most challenging times in our history, has the tenacity, drive and persistence it takes to make long-lasting positive impact in our community. For the last 20 years, I have known him to be a man of integrity and action, and for that, he has my vote for reelection as Mayor of Edmonds. During his term, Nelson has taken many steps towards building a strong and capable first line staff; hiring dedicated members such as Director Susan McLaughlin of the Department of Planning & Development, Chief of Police Michelle Bennett, Director of Public Works and Utilities Oscar Antillon, Director of Community Services and Economic Development Todd Tatum, and Director of Parks, Recreation and Human Services Angela Feser – every one of which support Nelson’s vision of creating a more sustainable, vibrant, inclusive and safe environment through all of Edmonds.

With the support of his team, Nelson has taken initiative on a number of activities vital to the preservation of our community. In particular, his continued work towards improving pedestrian and bicycle safety is to be commended. Every day, our roads are becoming safer and the attention that has been focused towards our parks, trails and small businesses will keep us moving forward in the right direction.

Vote for our future and join me in reelecting Mayor Nelson.

Peter Hallson

Edmonds