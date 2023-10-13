Letter to the editor: Voting for emotional and collaborative intelligence

Editor:

We’ve certainly entered the frantic part of the election cycle when candidates and their supporters publicly vet their opinions and suggestions.

When considering candidates, I tend to first look (like others) for qualities like integrity, compassion and competence. Diving deeper, I’m interested in strong leadership qualities, including both emotional and collaborative intelligence. Emotional intelligence includes empathy, self-awareness, communication and social skills, self-regulation, and motivation. Collaborative intelligence includes trust and relationship-building skills, healthy communication, efficiency, empathy, accountability, creativity and positivity. Please note the overlap!

Good leadership includes collaborative team building that is inspirational and aspirational, with a healthy balance of realism. No single candidate is a “unicorn”….but I hope that every candidate can demonstrate their ability to listen and absorb diverse perspectives to learn from other’s life experience, as they make decisions that impact all of us as a community. Please consider the qualities that matter most to you when you cast your votes this year!

Kevin Harris

Edmonds