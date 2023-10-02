Letter to the editor: What qualities should a mayor have?

Editor:

What should the mayor of Edmonds be?

Honest, respectful, and values transparency in government.

Willing to ensure ‘open communication’ on all proposed city actions.

Willing to value and respect citizen input and to respond to their letters and emails.

Willing to value local knowledge and ensure city staff and contractors are not providing misleading, incomplete, or incorrect information to the city council and the public.

Wiling to create a “friendly” working environment both internally and externally.

Willing to explore options and alternatives with citizens and city council.

Willing to ensure financial accountability and reporting to taxpayers.

Willing to accept responsibility and accountability for the city’s actions.

Willing to ensure staff adherence to city ordinances and council resolutions.

Willing to manage city operations in the best interest of all Edmonds citizens.

Thus, we need Mike Rosen to be elected the next Mayor of Edmonds because he is committed to resolving the shortcomings of the current city administration on all of the above.

Joe Scordino

Dianna Maish

Clinton Wright

Edmonds