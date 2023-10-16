Letter to the editor: Who’s underserved?

Editor:
I am sure that I am not the only one wondering about this constant claim that folks living outside downtown and the Bowl are underserved. A quick look at a map and you can see that this is hardly the case.
Besides the many services in the area, a great deal of money has been spent here including the new Welcome to Edmonds sign, the beautified Highway 99 median, the city office/police station next to Safeway (which is never open), Ballinger Park improvements, etc.
Let’s break down the services as there are plenty up near the Hwy 99 corridor:
Medical facilities such as Swedish and the multitude of doctors surrounding that campus is quite a service. Those living in the western side have to travel here for most of their medical needs.
As for parks and entertainment, there is Lynndale, Ballinger and Esperance Parks to name a few plus the municipal golf course.
For schools there is Edmonds-Woodway High School which is not central to downtown and Edmonds College as well. K-12 grade schools scattered around for younger kids.
It is a boon for shopping with all kinds of stores along Highway 99 including the TJ Maxx, Burlington Coat Factory and Costco/Home Depot centers, which is technically in Shoreline but a great convenience. There is shopping at 5 Corners. Safeway, WinCo, QFC, Country Farms and many more.
There are more restaurants than I can count, churches, hotels, coffee shops, dealerships and auto parts.
What’s underserved about the area?
Gary Neuman
Edmonds
