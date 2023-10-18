Letter to the editor: Why nonpartisan local elections? Because we should all work together

Nonpartisan means “Based on, influenced by, affiliated with, or supporting the interests or policies of no single political party.”
Today’s elections are highly contentious because of partisan extremism. “No single political party” should dominate in nonpartisan local elections. In local elections, I support candidates who most reflect my concerns for the future of Edmonds. A candidate’s platform and bipartisan support is what I evaluate when casting my vote.
Edmonds’ state legislators, Democrats Strom Peterson and Marko Liias, prioritized their partisan agenda of increasing market-rate housing stock by sponsoring housing bills that preempt local rule and require local jurisdictions to upzone all single-family housing zones. In doing so, Peterson and Liias ignored Edmonds’ unique environmental assets, the increased property taxes and infrastructure burden that will result, and our outdated zoning codes. Higher property taxes will harm seniors and the disabled already struggling to pay mortgage or rent, taxes, food and medication expenses. Market-rate housing will not increase affordable housing options.
Peterson and Liias have dumped a massive amount of work on Edmonds’ elected officials. Our Comprehensive Plan update must be completed in 2024. A partisan approach to local decision making is unacceptable because we must all work together to preserve as much of Edmonds’ unique assets as possible.
To lead us through the next four years, I’m voting for the least partisan candidates with the most bipartisan support.
Edmonds Mayor: Mike Rosen
Edmonds City Council:
Roger Pence, position 1
Michelle Dotsch, position 4
Kevin Fagerstrom, position 6
Joan Bloom
Edmonds Councilmember 2012-2015
Joan, thanks for writing this. While I’m bummed to miss your endorsement, I’m glad to see that we share the goal of improved housing affordability in Edmonds.
I also appreciate your thoughts on last session’s missing-middle legislature, which indeed reduced local limits on homebuilding in Edmonds by allowing 2 homes on most lots (up to 4, if at least one unit is restricted by covenant to be affordable to a household making 60% of area median income if rented, and 80% of AMI if owned, for at least 50 years.) These changes were supported by the Sierra Club and AARP, and I’m glad you are adding your perspective to theirs as our community takes iterative action to improve housing affordability in Edmonds. Our discussion can only benefit from participation.
Could you please share the specific policy changes that Edmonds should be making, or advocating for at the county, state, or federal level, to be successful in 1) slowing/reversing the growth of market-rate housing costs (whether renting or owning), and 2) increasing the supply of subsidized homes within city limits? My housing-related goals on Council are to modestly increase housing supply in our urban centers, increase the amount of money that is spent to subsidize housing in our community, and improve protections for those vulnerable to displacement. You can see my playbook here: https://mackeyforedmonds.org/priorities.
Ms. Bloom this is a great letter and couldn’t agree more with all your points! When I see a Peterson and Liias endorsement I vote for their opponent. Thank you for writing and stating exactly how we feel in our household.
