Letter to the editor: Why nonpartisan local elections? Because we should all work together

Nonpartisan means “Based on, influenced by, affiliated with, or supporting the interests or policies of no single political party.”

Today’s elections are highly contentious because of partisan extremism. “No single political party” should dominate in nonpartisan local elections. In local elections, I support candidates who most reflect my concerns for the future of Edmonds. A candidate’s platform and bipartisan support is what I evaluate when casting my vote.

Edmonds’ state legislators, Democrats Strom Peterson and Marko Liias, prioritized their partisan agenda of increasing market-rate housing stock by sponsoring housing bills that preempt local rule and require local jurisdictions to upzone all single-family housing zones. In doing so, Peterson and Liias ignored Edmonds’ unique environmental assets, the increased property taxes and infrastructure burden that will result, and our outdated zoning codes. Higher property taxes will harm seniors and the disabled already struggling to pay mortgage or rent, taxes, food and medication expenses. Market-rate housing will not increase affordable housing options.

Peterson and Liias have dumped a massive amount of work on Edmonds’ elected officials. Our Comprehensive Plan update must be completed in 2024. A partisan approach to local decision making is unacceptable because we must all work together to preserve as much of Edmonds’ unique assets as possible.

To lead us through the next four years, I’m voting for the least partisan candidates with the most bipartisan support.

Edmonds Mayor: Mike Rosen

Edmonds City Council:

Roger Pence, position 1

Michelle Dotsch, position 4