Letter to the editor: Supporting Rick Steves’ integrity in mayoral race

Editor:

This is an effort to make sure something very important doesn’t get lost in the shuffle. Rick Steves has endorsed Mike Rosen for Mayor of Edmonds.

That is good, but it gets better. In Rick’s statement he said that he lines up with Nelson’s political philosophy better than Rosen’s. He said he wants to stay friends with Nelson. He had lunch with each of them before he made up his mind.

He said he thinks Rosen will do a better job as Mayor. I think he likes Rosen’s experience and his leadership skills. We all know that Rick has demonstrated over the years that he cares for Edmonds, I have always admired and respected Rick over the years and now even more.

How many of us would do this? He has set a wonderful example for us to follow. He has refused to let “politics” interfere with his judgement. Something that is sorely needed these days, very rare! Thanks Rick.

Ben Cain

Edmonds