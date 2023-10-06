Mayor reverses course on recommendation to close Meadowdale Preschool

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson issued a statement late Thursday afternoon backing off on his recommendation made earlier this week to cut Meadowdale Preschool program funding from the city’s 2024 budget.

On Monday, the mayor released his draft 2024 budget, which included a recommendation to eliminate the popular program at the end of the current academic year (see page 141 of the mayor’s 2024 budget proposal). The reasons given were “declining enrollment and revenues [that are] no longer able to cover expenses.”

In an early Wednesday morning memo sent to the mayor and council, Parks and Recreation Director Angie Feser stated this revenue shortfall was “about $60,000” and unless alternative funding was found, covering this gap would require an increase in the monthly enrollment cost per child from “about $350…to $1,000.”

In addition to being listed in the budget document, elimination of the program was announced earlier this week on the city’s Meadowdale Preschool webpage along with an FAQ explaining that the program was being cut due to low enrollment and lack of sufficient revenues to cover costs.

Following Nelson’s Thursday announcement that the city would retain the program, the announcement and FAQ were removed from the webpage.

The announcement to cut the program took parents, preschool staff, city councilmembers and others by surprise.

“I just heard about it on Tuesday,” said Councilmember Vivian Olson. “Council and the community share the same blindsided feeling.”

“No notice was given to parents or kids,” added Councilmember Dave Teitzel. “It was sure a surprise to us. I’m contacting city staff and asking questions about it. I want to assure parents and all others who are concerned that this is not a done deal by any means – council has final say in the budget.”

Councilmember Will Chen also expressed surprise and dismay at the announced closure.

“The first time I learned about the decision to close this program was when the parents contacted me yesterday via email and phone,” Chen said in an email sent to My Edmonds News Thursday. “The closure of one of the well-established preschool programs in the Meadowdale neighborhood is not wise choice. Other than public safety and housing, nothing is more important than early childhood education! The city council is still working on reviewing and approving the proposed 2024 budget. Personally, I will work hard to find funding to maintain the current staffing level.”

The Meadowdale Preschool program has been operating for nearly 30 years and is located in the Meadowdale Clubhouse building located at 6801 N. Meadowdale Road, adjacent to the Meadowdale playfields. It is described in the 2024 budget proposal as a program that “provides a preschool in the north Edmonds area and utilizes the space at the city-owned Meadowdale Community Clubhouse. This preschool program focuses on activities which enhance social, emotional, cognitive and physical skills to prepare children for Kindergarten. Children enjoy hands-on curriculum in math, science, art, early literacy, music and large motor activities.”

This is the only such program operated by the city, and differs from other preschool and child-care programs housed in city facilities in that the teachers are city employees and funding is through the city budget. Other programs, such as Main Street Kids in the Frances Anderson Center, are run by independent operators who rent space from the city.

Over the years, the preschool has gained a reputation as an exceptional preschool offering premium education at an affordable cost to parents. It was voted “Best Preschool” in the 2023 Best of Edmonds contest sponsored by My Edmonds News.

“It offers private school quality education at a low price,” said Larissa Briesemeister, whose 4-year old daughter attends the preschool, following in the steps of her older sister who now goes to Seaview Elementary. “It is by far the best program of its kind anywhere. It’s a staple in the community, and a cherished resource. Kids enjoy a vibrant program of field trips and social development. The teachers are absolutely stellar. Kids come out incredibly well prepared to meet the challenges of starting regular school. Even after they move on, they retain fond memories of Meadowdale – my older child never misses the chance to come back and say hello to her teachers. Parents value the product – it produces competent children. This cut and the way it was announced leaves me, other parents and the school staff devasted, frustrated and blindsided.”

Briesemeister went on to question the city’s rationale for cutting the program, maintaining that enrollment over the years has invariably been full with many applicants turned away each year due to lack of space.

In his statement Thursday reversing his original budget recommendation and committing to retaining the program, Nelson said, “This early childhood education program has been a community resource for Edmonds families for many years. I am committed to finding the funding in our budget to keep the preschool operational beyond this school year.”

— By Larry Vogel