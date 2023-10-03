Mayor’s 2024 proposed city budget calls for focus on traffic safety, Perrinville Creek, two new hires

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson presented his 2024 budget proposal via video on Monday, stressing that the draft budget not only supports the city’s immediate priorities “but also prepares us for our future needs” by properly maintaining current city services. These include funding for police and fire services while “avoiding unnecessary cuts and maintaining healthy financial reserves,” Nelson said.

(You can read the full address and watch the mayor’s presentation here)

“Today I want to share with you three areas I am prioritizing in 2024,” Nelson began. “They are safer places to walk and drive, improving our parks and our natural environment, and continued investments in the Highway 99 corridor.”

The mayor is proposing $180,000 for red-light cameras at six unsafe intersections — identified by the Edmonds Police Department traffic unit — in an effort “to help catch those who recklessly speed through intersections running red lights.” In addition, Nelson recommends increasing the city’s investment in traffic calming, pedestrian activated crosswalk beacons and other measures at an estimated cost of $150,000.

He stressed that the speed cameras will “pay for themselves” through increased revenues from citations, which he also expects will provide sufficient surplus to help fund the other measures.

“We must protect our most vulnerable,” he continued. “All of this will help make drivers more aware of our most vulnerable, especially our children and seniors. Our loved ones should not be hurt or killed for walking to school, traveling to a friend’s house, commuting to work, or going for a stroll in the neighborhood.”

To help fund more sidewalks and other city infrastructure improvements, Nelson’s budget includes a new grants manager position to vigorously pursue grant and other external funding.

“There are significant amounts of state and federal grants coming out of the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — so much so that many cities have specialized staff who know how to navigate these massive bureaucracies with countless rules and requirements and qualify cities for these needed grants,” he explained. “The grant manager’s sole job is to bring money to the city. They will assist multiple city departments including parks and public works.”

The position would cost approximately $183,000 for salary and benefits.

Moving on to parks and the natural environment, Nelson noted that the city is already making improvements to Mathay Ballinger Park located just east of the Highway 99 corridor, a traditionally underserved section of the city. These include permanent restrooms, picnic tables, shelters and an ADA accessible path connecting the park to the Interurban Trail.

Nelson also said that the city is working to finalize the purchase of the remaining sections of the Edmonds Marsh currently owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation and is addressing the continued impact of polluted stormwater draining into the marsh from SR 104 with a plan to install additional filters and catch basins. According to Nelson, the stormwater filtering will cost approximately $876,000 and be primarily funded with state grants.

Nelson’s 2024 budget proposes a new project that would restore the lower portion of Perrinville Creek to both increase stormwater capacity and improve salmon habitat by replacing the existing culvert under the BNSF tracks and build additional structures to enhance the natural channel for fish habitat. The design costs will be approximately $730,000 and funded with stormwater funds.

To address the increasing threat of climate change, Nelson’s budget calls for creating a new climate action manager position responsible for completing Edmonds’ 2023 Climate Action Plan and coordinating the city’s climate-related policies and strategies.

“Our 2023 Climate Action Plan lays out the actions we must all take to protect us now and for future generations,” he said, adding that progress would be charted through an online dashboard and annual progress reports.

This position would cost approximately $143,000 for salary and benefits.

Moving to Highway 99, Nelson cited the improvements made this year including the landscaped center median, left-turn lanes, the new pedestrian-operated crosswalk beacon, and welcoming signage.

“For 2024, we are beginning stage 3 of this ongoing project (between 244th and 238th Streets Southwest) including wider sidewalks, planters to separate sidewalks from traffic lanes, enhanced street lighting and utility improvements,” he explained. “The design and right of way phase is projected to cost $1.3 million and is funded by state grants. Stage 4, between 224th Street and 220th Streets Southwest, will have similar improvements and will also cost $1.3 million, primarily funded with federal and state grants.”

Nelson concluded by calling for council action to address the challenge posed by the increasing costs of fire and emergency medical services now provided by the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Authority (South County Fire), noting that in the last two years these have risen by approximately $4 million. The Edmonds City Council recently passed a resolution calling for investigating the advantages and disadvantages of joining other local cities – including Lynnwood, Brier and Mountlake Terrace — who have annexed to the fire authority.

“In spite of rising costs, our community continues to support one another,” Nelson concluded. “It maintains our wonderful quality of life in Edmonds as well as protects our most vulnerable residents. This budget improves pedestrian and traffic safety for those who live and visit our city, supports our wonderful parks, protects our natural environment and continues to invest in our underserved neighborhoods. It addresses the day-to-day challenges facing us as well as lays the groundwork for a sustainable and vibrant future.”

The council will take up budget deliberations shortly, and under state law has until Dec. 31 to pass a budget package. The full budget proposal and related materials are available on the city website here.

— By Larry Vogel