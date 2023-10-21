Meadowdale boys, College Place girls win titles at Edmonds District Championship middle school cross country race
The Edmonds District Championship middle school cross country race was held Thursday at College Place Middle School in Lynnwood; the team from Meadowdale Middle School took first place in the boys race, while College Place Middle School won the girls race.
Taking first place in their respective races were Mathew Seyum of Meadowdale Middle School and Taylor Graschae of College Place Middle School.
