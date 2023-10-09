Meet the Edmonds School District Board of Directors candidates: Carin Chase, Position 1

Ahead of the Nov. 7 general election, the My Neighborhood News Network reached out to candidates vying for the Edmonds School Board. We are posting these as we receive them.

Note that while each school board position represents a specific geographic area, all voters living in the district vote for all positions.

Among those campaigning is incumbent Carin Chase who is seeking re-election to the board’s District 1 position. She is campaigning against Nicholas Logan.

Q: Why are you running to be an Edmonds School Board Director? What do you hope to accomplish during your time as a board director?

I am seeking a third term on the Edmonds School Board to continue to make policy that creates an excellent education for our children’s future. This has a positive impact on the lives of our students and contributes to the overall well-being of the Edmonds community.

Q: What experience would you bring as a board director and how is it relevant to the position?

As a school board director, I bring years of experience advocating for fully funding school districts as required by the Washington State Constitution. I work to implement sound financial management to ensure that resources are allocated wisely and fairly, to maximize education outcomes. I also work to engage community involvement by seeking input from parents, students and community members. To secure school safety, I have worked collaboratively with agencies, parents, and school staff to implement strong safety measures and protocols. Under my tenure, I am proud of the actions the Edmonds School Board has taken, along with other organizations, to build housing for homeless students, and establish the first school-based health center in south Snohomish County.

Q: How would you work with district staff to encourage and promote fairness and equality for all of the district’s students?

We must look at policy with a focus on equity. This means we are responsible for meeting the educational needs of all of our students. We have fought hard to fund programs such as special ed, vocational training and to preserve our excellent arts and sports programs. A crucial responsibility of the board is to hire a superintendent who manages the district consistent with these values.

Q: As the district faces a $15 million budget deficit in the 2023-24 school year, how will you work to mitigate cuts to music, social support and special education programs?

The state constitution is clear: education of all children is the paramount duty of the state. However, the state legislature is not currently providing the financial resources to meet that duty.

Our community has an accomplished school district and educational program. We need the community to pressure their representatives until the Legislature delivers the funding as required by the state constitution.

Q: How will you work to prioritize students’ mental health?

The Edmonds School District has recognized the need for mental health programs and social and emotional learning. We seek financial help from our community sector and economic sector partners. But, we need the Legislature to prioritize increased funding for these crucial services.

Q: What ideas do you have for improving the district’s high school graduation rates?

We must provide opportunities to make up credits for graduation so that every student can graduate with their class. Our goal is to provide support for struggling students promptly. We have developed a strategic plan to get accurate data to understand the particular challenges students’ face. See the district’s website for an explanation of our efforts.

It is the responsibility of the state legislature to fully fund the education system our communities have decided are necessary for well-rounded, educated citizens.

Q: According to a recent review, the district’s special education faculty and staff have cited a lack of communication at a district level as a main concern. As a board director, how will you work to close this communication gap and support faculty and staff?

The school board’s mission is to have all parties working together. We value suggestions and demands from our staff. We have established protocols to facilitate this communication collectively.

Q: What ideas do you have for addressing the hundreds of homeless students in the Edmonds School District?

First, no student can be expected to excel in school while managing homelessness and issues of extreme poverty. The school board is proud of building housing for homeless students in our district. We have partnered with Housing Hope to provide housing for homeless families because we know the shortage of housing has reached emergency levels.

Ultimately, we look to the State Legislature to solve the housing shortage crisis.

Q: Where can readers go to learn more about your campaign? (website and other contact information if applicable)

Carin Chase

carin@carinchase.com

425-312-3056

www.carinchase.com