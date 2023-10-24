MTHS Orchestra to perform Oct. 26

The award-winning Mountlake Terrace High School orchestra has its first concert of the school year at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

Directed by Jennifer Schillen, the Concert Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra will perform a one-hour concert in the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater (21801 44th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace). The community is welcome to attend this free concert.

Learn more about the school’s music programs on their Facebook or Instagram sites.