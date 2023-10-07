Multiple lanes of SB I-5 to close overnight for light rail work Oct. 9-13

As part of their ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes of southbound I-5 overnight Oct. 9-13.
- The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, through 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. The SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest off- and on- ramps also will close at those times.
- The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday. Oct. 9, through Friday morning, Oct. 13.
- The three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Oct. 10, through Friday morning, Oct. 13. The 44th Avenue West on-ramp to southbound I-5 and the 220th Street Southwest off-ramp from southbound I-5 also close at those times.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 and its collector/distributor lanes will close from 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13. The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 also close.
