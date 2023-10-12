Notice of Public Hearing: Port of Edmonds 2024 budget

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2024 BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Port of Edmonds Commission will hold a public hearing on the 2024 Budget at their Commission Meeting on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00pm. The hearing will be held in the Port Commission Room, which is located in the Port Administration Office at 336 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA 98020. The public is invited to attend and all interested persons will have an opportunity to speak.

The 2024 Budget of the Port of Edmonds has been prepared. Beginning October 24, 2023, the budget packet for the October 30, 2023 Commission Meeting will be available at the Port Administration Office or on the Port’s website at portofedmonds.org.

The final budget will be approved at the November 13, 2023 Commission Meeting.

Steve Johnston, President

Port of Edmonds Commission

Published October 12 and October 19, 2023

