Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue this week

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes of southbound I-5 and multiple ramps overnight this week:

The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 23, to Friday morning, Oct. 27. The off- and on-ramps on SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will also be closed.

The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 212th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday Oct. 23, through Friday morning, Oct. 27.

The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Monday, Oct. 23, to Friday morning, Oct. 27. The off-ramp from northbound I-5 to westbound SR 104 also will close.