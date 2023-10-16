Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures scheduled this week for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps of Interstate 5 overnight this week:

The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 16, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 18. The SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest off- and on- ramps also will close.

The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 16, through Friday morning, Oct. 20.

The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 220th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Oct. 16, through Friday morning, Oct. 20. The northbound I-5 ramps to and from SR 104 and the off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest also will close.