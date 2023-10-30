Pamela SeaMonster to speak at Nov. 1 Edmonds Diversity Commission meeting

The City of Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission has invited a guest speaker to its Wednesday, Nov. 1 meeting to kick off Native American Heritage Month.

Pamela SeaMonster, vice chair of the Snohomish Tribe and a cultural educator, will talk about Edmonds’ land acknowledgment and this area’s history, with time for questions from the commission. City staff and residents are encouraged to attend.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.