PDC complaint alleges mayor’s budget mailer violated state campaign laws

Citing a budget mailer that landed in residents’ mailboxes two-and-a-half weeks prior to the general election, retired Edmonds attorney Mark Bucklin on Monday filed a complaint with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission accusing the City of Edmonds and Mayor Mike Nelson of violating state laws that prohibit elected officials from using public resources for their campaigns. The complaint also says the mayor violated state law that prohibits elected officials from appearing in public services announcements.

However, a response from the city Tuesday said the mailer was part of the city’s efforts to reach more residents through printed publications, and the timing was intentional to send during council budget deliberations.

Bucklin’s complaint claims that Nelson — a first-term mayor running for re-election — violated several state laws related to campaign disclosures and contributions by publishing and mailing a budget message document that “appears to be promoting Mayor Nelson’s candidacy.” The four-color, four-page, 8-by-10-inch publication included a 2024 Budget Message from Nelson, his photo and a list of the mayor’s 2024 priorities.

Bucklin said the mailer “was created and mailed using public funds” and noted that it “was sent less than three weeks before the general election in November 2023. I am a resident and citizen of Edmonds and I received this mailer on October 21, 2023. To my knowledge, Mayor Nelson has not sent such a mailer with his ‘budget message’ in his past three years in office.”

In a statement sent via email Tuesday, city spokesperson Kelsey Foster said the mailer “has been sent out to all Edmonds residents after his (the mayor’s) budget address in early October for the last three years to improve outreach, engagement, and communication with the public about the city budget.”

Nelson presented his budget message via a YouTube video Oct. 2. At the same time, a link to the video and the city budget as well as a text version of his budget message appeared on the city’s website.

Foster noted that city has also been publishing a print quarterly newsletter. “Even in today’s digital age, getting something in the mail remains a very effective way of communicating with the public and we have received feedback that both the newsletter and the budget message mailings have been well received and appreciated,” she said. The budget publication includes a QR code, which provides the public with “quick access to the budget in its entirety,” she added.

The Edmonds City Council is now considering the mayor’s budget proposal. State law requires that the city have an approved budget by the end of 2023.

“As council is in the process of budget deliberations currently, the timing of this mailer is key to making sure our residents are informed,” Foster said.

Nelson is being challenged by retired public affairs executive Mike Rosen for the mayor’s job. Ballots were mailed to voters Oct. 19.

Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) Deputy Director Kim Bradford confirmed that the commission received Bucklin’s complaint Monday. “It is under initial review to determine whether we will open a case on the allegations,” Bradford said. Created in 1972, the PDC includes five commissioners who interpret and enforce the state’s campaign finance and disclosure laws.

— By Teresa Wippel