Poet’s Corner: Planetary, Heavy Light Rail, Out Front,

Planetary

After days of determined ignorance

I allowed myself a glimpse

of world events

which sliced me in two

like an apple

the seeded core of my heart

divided and bleeding out.

I’m not one to shout

but Oh God

hurricanes, eruptions, floods

fires consuming

the warring destruction we’ve

already wrought upon ourselves

in our selfishness

ignorance

and greed.

“Have mercy”

seems barely a prayer.

Denise Meade

~ ~ ~ ~

Heavy Light Rail