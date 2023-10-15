Poet’s Corner: Planetary, Heavy Light Rail, Out Front,

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Planetary
After days of determined ignorance
I allowed myself a glimpse
of world events
which sliced me in two
like an apple
the seeded core of my heart
divided and bleeding out.
I’m not one to shout
but Oh God
hurricanes, eruptions, floods
fires consuming
the warring destruction we’ve
already wrought upon ourselves
in our selfishness
ignorance
and greed.
“Have mercy”
seems barely a prayer.
Denise Meade
~ ~ ~ ~
Heavy Light Rail
We rode light rail into town.
Across the aisle
on the floor
lay a someone
who matters to someone,
so still but still breathing,
personhood shrouded
in jaguar print.
Each one in our rail car,
fully aware of the one
on the floor,
still went about our day
because what could we do?
We had places to go
and people to be
in the city.
At the very least,
I could stop to imagine
that someone
as someone I love,
or…possibly me.
Denise Meade
~ ~ ~ ~
Out Front
Parts of Spring and Fall
and all of Summer
find me out front
in my small porch chapel.
Visiting guests stop by
and I always say “Hi!”
as they search for nectar,
leap, hop or bound
sneak around long-tailed
buzz, chirp, sing or caw
filling my soul with awe
and stirring benediction.
When cold prevails
and I’m not hale
enough to endure,
I’ll bemoan the move indoors.
Denise Meade
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Denise Meade is a 32-year Edmonds resident, where she and her husband have raised and launched 4 kids, and have loved investing in and being a part of this growing community. An on-again, off-again, very amateur poet since her early teens, she was happily surprised to be warmly welcomed in to the EPIC Poetry Group. She is also an amateur photographer and occasionally puts both creative outlets together, especially as inspired by nature.
