Poet’s Corner: While Cruising to Costco, Album Time, Almost Missed It

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

While Cruising To Costco

Cruising to Costco in my shiny Kia

Warm, sunny breezes flooding in

I eye you up ahead

Young, tanned, shirtless, striding

Fluid, healthy running free

Unlike me

My envy evaporates into the glistening air around you

Gratitude rises from my old jogger’s heart

Memories of cool summer jogs up Juniper Beach hill

Out among fresh-mown hayfields redolent with clover

Stumbling through the stubble

For refreshing sprinkler showers

To irrigate my dusty, salty skin

Tons of Fun-Running springs and summers

Beat The Bridge, Run The Shore

Circle round and round Lake Cavanaugh

Down post-run pints with Irish dashers

Raise toasts to old St. Paddy

That loping kid wears earbuds, his beats unknown to me

I recall deep, pulsing breaths, tired pounding feet

Childlike splashing through rain rich puddles

Steady streams of mindless movements, of workday stress relieved

Faded Fun Run shirts overflow a stowed-away box

What a welcome quilt they’ll someday be

Though old days fill my head today

Sewn-together logos will soon return to warm me

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~

Album Time

She opens another album

Pauses often to linger over details

The blue-eyed little boy in the blue and white

Striped raincoat

His full-faced smile overwhelms him

And her, too, so many years away

Fields of multicolored tulips wave behind

The pig-tailed little girl

Resplendent in her bright floral dress

Grinning, posing, eyes wide with happiness

A garden of delight for all to see

Beach buddy cousins play on sunny mudflats

Cooking up their sandy muddy treats

Set out to explore, shovels ever ready

So glad to share their shoreline

Share fun family times

Share sweet summer love

Page after page of Disneyland

Excitement leaps from every plastered photo

The rides! The food! Surprises everywhere!

Topped by

Grammie’s love of small, small worlds

She’s captured details dear to her

She’s shown what grandma’s love can do

And now she lives those days again

Now all can feel that love anew

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~

Almost Missed It

I almost saw

My petunias’ final fading

Brown and white mushrooms hiding in my front yard

Pudgy chickadees more needy on my free-swinging seed feeders

Hummingbirds more thirsty for my nectar, visiting more often for refueling

Mums’ golds and auburns replacing petunia reds and purples

Smelled waves of pumpkin spices everywhere I went

Watched footballs spiraling or tumbling end over end

Baseball already in mothballs as October baseball slipped sadly away—again

Large new crow brigades descending out front for handouts

An extra time each day

Cool air riding in on the early fog, then staying late

One stunning golden dwarf maple beating all the others in a nearby yard

To fall’s colorific punch

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

About the poet:

I’m a longtime, retired high school and community college teacher with plenty of time now for “Fooling with Words.” My active interest in creating my own poetry was launched by that Bill Moyers-titled PBS series in 1998. And lately I enjoy becoming more public with my poetic attempts.

I love my present Lynnwood/Edmonds/Sno-King life. The vibrant artistic climate surrounding us here today fills my heart — and my poetic spirit — to overflowing.