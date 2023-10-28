Poet’s Corner: While Cruising to Costco, Album Time, Almost Missed It

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
While Cruising To Costco
Cruising to Costco in my shiny Kia
Warm, sunny breezes flooding in
I eye you up ahead
Young, tanned, shirtless, striding
Fluid, healthy running free
Unlike me
My envy evaporates into the glistening air around you
Gratitude rises from my old jogger’s heart
Memories of cool summer jogs up Juniper Beach hill
Out among fresh-mown hayfields redolent with clover
Stumbling through the stubble
For refreshing sprinkler showers
To irrigate my dusty, salty skin
Tons of Fun-Running springs and summers
Beat The Bridge, Run The Shore
Circle round and round Lake Cavanaugh
Down post-run pints with Irish dashers
Raise toasts to old St. Paddy
That loping kid wears earbuds, his beats unknown to me
I recall deep, pulsing breaths, tired pounding feet
Childlike splashing through rain rich puddles
Steady streams of mindless movements, of workday stress relieved
Faded Fun Run shirts overflow a stowed-away box
What a welcome quilt they’ll someday be
Though old days fill my head today
Sewn-together logos will soon return to warm me
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~
Album Time
She opens another album
Pauses often to linger over details
The blue-eyed little boy in the blue and white
Striped raincoat
His full-faced smile overwhelms him
And her, too, so many years away
Fields of multicolored tulips wave behind
The pig-tailed little girl
Resplendent in her bright floral dress
Grinning, posing, eyes wide with happiness
A garden of delight for all to see
Beach buddy cousins play on sunny mudflats
Cooking up their sandy muddy treats
Set out to explore, shovels ever ready
So glad to share their shoreline
Share fun family times
Share sweet summer love
Page after page of Disneyland
Excitement leaps from every plastered photo
The rides! The food! Surprises everywhere!
Topped by
Grammie’s love of small, small worlds
She’s captured details dear to her
She’s shown what grandma’s love can do
And now she lives those days again
Now all can feel that love anew
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~
Almost Missed It
I almost saw
My petunias’ final fading
Brown and white mushrooms hiding in my front yard
Pudgy chickadees more needy on my free-swinging seed feeders
Hummingbirds more thirsty for my nectar, visiting more often for refueling
Mums’ golds and auburns replacing petunia reds and purples
Smelled waves of pumpkin spices everywhere I went
Watched footballs spiraling or tumbling end over end
Baseball already in mothballs as October baseball slipped sadly away—again
Large new crow brigades descending out front for handouts
An extra time each day
Cool air riding in on the early fog, then staying late
One stunning golden dwarf maple beating all the others in a nearby yard
To fall’s colorific punch
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
About the poet:
I’m a longtime, retired high school and community college teacher with plenty of time now for “Fooling with Words.” My active interest in creating my own poetry was launched by that Bill Moyers-titled PBS series in 1998. And lately I enjoy becoming more public with my poetic attempts.
I love my present Lynnwood/Edmonds/Sno-King life. The vibrant artistic climate surrounding us here today fills my heart — and my poetic spirit — to overflowing.
