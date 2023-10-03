Power lost, Lynnwood council meeting interrupted when Edmonds suspect crashes vehicle

Some in Lynnwood lost power Monday night after a vehicle driven by an Edmonds domestic violence suspect crashed into a power line in Lynnwood. The suspect was later taken into custody in Everett, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.

According to Lynnwood Police Department spokesperson Maren McKay, Edmonds police received a call informing them that a man wanted for felony domestic violence charges was heading toward a Lynnwood hotel.

Edmonds police attempted a traffic stop around 44th Street Street Southwest. At around 6:29 p.m., the vehicle drove straight through an intersection and collided with another car, causing it to strike a power line. The power outage briefly interrupted a Lynnwood City Council meeting occurring a Lynnwood City Hall. After the power and live-stream were restored, councilmembers received notice that the suspect had fled on foot and the building was locked down as a security measure.

There were no injuries in the Lynnwood crash, McKay said.

Following the crash — in their efforts to locate the suspect — Edmonds police returned to the Edmonds home where the domestic violence incident occurred, in the area of 76th Avenue West and 234th Street Southwest. Police left that location after the suspect was spotted in Lynnwood just after 8:30 p.m. He was arrested in Everett after a foot chase by an Edmonds police street crimes sergeant and Everett police officers, including a K-9 unit, McClure said.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis