Prep football: Monroe dominates Edmonds-Woodway in key 3A Wesco battle

Edmonds-Woodway’s Diego Escandon (2) cuts upfield against Monroe’s Deegan Chapman (front right) and Evan Ell (5) on Friday.During a four-week stretch earlier this season, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors flexed their muscles and ran roughshod through the bottom four teams of the 3A Wesco League South Conference, outscoring Lynnwood, Snohomish, Shorewood and Shorecrest by a combined tally of 139-6.

The Warriors knew their matchup against the league-leading and undefeated Monroe Bearcats would be a whole different test.

On Friday, it was the Bearcats doing the flexing as Monroe showed just how much better their squad is over the league bottom feeders and over a solid E-W team, defeating the Warriors 35-7 at Monroe High School.

With the victory, the Bearcats (5-0 in league play, 7-0 overall) clinched the 3A Wesco League South Conference regular season title; Edmonds-Woodway fell to 4-1 in league contests, 5-2 overall.

Monroe reached the endzone five times on Friday, all at the end of long drives of at least 65 yards. The Bearcats’ first three offensive possessions of the contest all ended in touchdowns.

“I thought they were a pretty balanced team,” Warriors Coach John Gradwohl said of the Bearcats. “They executed at a high level — we didn’t.”

Monroe quarterback Blake Springer completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 277 yards, threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third in the game. The 6-foot-3 senior connected with Mason Davis for a 10-yard TD in the first quarter and with Ryan Miller for a 29-yard TD in the third. Miller led the Bearcats in receiving with 10 catches for 171 yards.

Springer’s rushing touchdown – a 2-yard TD run – came with just 47 seconds remaining in the contest.

“They’ve got a good quarterback that extended plays and did a really nice job,” Gradwohl noted.

Gavin Ranz rounded out the Monroe scoring with a pair of touchdown runs, both in the first half. The senior led all rushers in the game with 85 yards on 13 carries.

Despite giving up 35 points, Gradwohl liked the way his defensive squad played against a Bearcats’ team that had been averaging 47.6 points per game this season.

“I thought our defense played a great game,” Gradwohl said. “Our offense had problems getting going.”

While the Bearcats ran 68 offensive plays in the game, E-W could only muster 47 as the Warriors’ top offensive performers struggled against the stout Monroe defense. E-W quarterback Steven Warren completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 114 yards and had one interception in the contest; the Warriors’ top receiver this season, Diego Escandon, caught just three passes for 35 yards in the game

E-W top rusher Rashaad Gerona-Chatters carried the ball just nine times for 25 yards. As a team, the Warriors only gained 33 yards on the ground.

The Warriors’ lone score came with 5:48 remaining in the game when junior Cannon Kennard shed a Monroe defender and found himself alone to haul in a 35-yard TD throw from Warren.

While game highlights were few and far between for the Warriors, one was a 73-yard punt by senior David Danyo.

With the loss, E-W is now tied for second place in the 3A Wesco League South Conference with the Mountlake Terrace Hawks. The Warriors and the Hawks meet on Friday, Oct. 20, at Edmonds Stadium in a tilt that will guarantee the winner second place in the conference this season.

Prep Football: Edmonds-Woodway at Monroe, Oct. 13

Edmonds-Woodway 0 0 0 7 – 7

Monroe Bearcats 14 7 7 7 – 35

First quarter scoring:

– Gavin Ranz (Monroe) 2-yard TD run; Jack Irwin PAT kick good

– Blake Springer (Monroe) 10-yard TD pass to Mason Davis; Jack Irwin PAT kick good

Second quarter scoring:

– Gavin Ranz (Monroe) 24-yard TD run; Jack Irwin PAT kick good

Third quarter scoring:

– Blake Springer (Monroe) 29-yard TD pass to Ryan Miller; Jack Irwin PAT kick good

Fourth quarter scoring:

– Steven Warren (E-W) 35-yard TD pass to Cannon Kennard; Danel Kasapovic PAT kick good

– Blake Springer (Monroe) 2-yard TD run; Jack Irwin PAT kick good

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-1 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-2 overall; Monroe 5-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-0 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Oct. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium— By Doug Petrowski