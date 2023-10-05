Public celebration of Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration project set for Oct. 7

The public is invited to a public celebration for the Meadowdale Beach Park & Estuary Restoration Project Saturday, Oct. 7.

Drop in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn more about how the project was designed and constructed, as well as about the environmental improvements and habitat monitoring that will occur into the future. Enjoy refreshments and collect a commemorative park sticker. There will also be a kids’ scavenger hunt.

Shuttles will be transporting people to and from the park on a continuous basis from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (the last shuttle will leave the site at 2:30 p.m.).

Meadowdale Beach Park in the vicinity of the new picnic shelter

Due to limited parking, shuttles are being offered. Shuttles will transport people to the Meadowdale Beach Park ADA parking lot from Meadowdale Middle School (6500 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood 98037) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees who live nearby are encouraged to walk in if possible.