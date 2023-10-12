Public invited to share ideas for Landmark 99 project at Oct. 21 meeting

The City of Edmonds is seeking public input on the Landmark 99 property during a community conversation on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Great Hall at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The 10-acre property located at the southern edge of Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood has been proposed as a possible site for housing, parks and public and community spaces.

The meeting will include a presentation about the site, results from the community poll and potential options for the property. There will be small-group discussions regarding potential uses where attendees can provide feedback on the potential options and site access. Activities for children will be available.

For more information about Landmark 99, visit edmondswa.gov/99landmark.

Información disponible en el siguiente enlace en español edmondswa.gov/99landmark.

아래 링크에서 한국어로 제공되는 정보 edmondswa.gov/99landmark.

以下链接提供中文版信息 edmondswa.gov/99landmark.