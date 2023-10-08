Reminder: Jenny Glass to speak at Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting Oct. 16

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome speaker Jenny Glass, diagnostician at the WSU Puyallup Plant & Insect Diagnostic Laboratory, at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 16. Her topic will be “Five Concepts to Focus on when Diagnosing Plant Problems.”

Diagnosing plant diseases and disorders is a combination of science with art. Glass will share her adventures of over two decades running the lab.

The talk will cover having a plan for tackling the diagnostic process, looking at symptom patterns to help you discern living and nonliving stresses, and understanding the plant disease triangle and how you can use these components to target your disease prevention and management steps in the garden.

The talk will wrap up with resources, such as the diagnostic lab, available to help you figure out the causes and solutions to plant problems.

Glass has managed the WSU Puyallup Plant & Insect Diagnostic Laboratory for the past 20-plus years where she has honed her diagnostics skills on a wide range of plant pathology and insect identification experiences.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Avenue North. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time, and the meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.