Running unopposed, Nand hosts event so voters can learn more about her

Edmonds City Councilmember Jenna Nand may be running unopposed for election in November, but she held a Cupcakes with the Candidate event at Edmonds City Park last weekend because she still wanted to hear from voters.

About 30 people gathered under the shade of the tall pines of Edmonds City Park Sept. 30 to share cupcakes with Nand, who was appointed in October 2022 to fill the remainder of former Edmonds City Councilmember Laura Johnson’s Position 7 term. Nand is now running unopposed for election to fill the seat.

The attendees included Nand’s family and professional acquaintances, along with supporters from the Washington Carpenters Locals 206 and 425, which cover Puget Sound.

Current Edmonds City Councilmembers in attendance were City Council President Neil Tibbott, President Pro Tem Vivian Olson and Councilmembers Will Chen and Dave Teitzel.

The speakers at the event included Teitzel, Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Position 17 candidate Mary Anderson and Chen, who said Nand gave him the courage to run for Position 2 on the city council in 2021.

Teitzel said that city councilmembers must focus on working through issues in a “collegial in a collaborative manner.”

“And when we disagree, do it in a way that’s not disagreeable to each other,” Teitzel said. “I think Jenna is a great model for that.”

Anderson said that she felt Nand was a kindred spirit and appreciated how she “analyzed and looked at things and her caring heart.”

A resident of the Highway 99/Lake Ballinger area, Nand explained that she is committed to maintaining affordability, environmental preservation and inclusion for those living not only in that neighborhood, but throughout Edmonds

Recognizing the concerns about crime expressed by those living in the Highway 99 area, Nand noted that she grew up there and still lives in the neighborhood. “I’m hoping that we can help restore a sense of safety to the Highway 99 corridor,” she said. To further this effort, Nand said she supports Councilmember Chen’s idea of placing a police substation on the corridor.

“Everything else that we’ve invested in, you know, better roads, parks, etc., doesn’t matter much if people are too scared to use those developments,” Nand said.

As a lawyer focused on small businesses and startups, Nand said she has noticed many empty storefronts in Edmonds, and she understands the benefit of local businesses and wants to see a more vital business community. Further, she expressed support for additional open space and green space throughout the city.

To learn more about Jenna Nand, click here.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett