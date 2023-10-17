Reminder: Edmonds Historical Society’s Golden Jubilee Oct. 22

The Edmonds South-Snohomish County Historical Society’s Golden Jubilee is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way. The event will honor the society’s 50 years of service to the Edmonds and South Snohomish County community.

The fundraising dinner will feature a highlight of food history in Edmonds, games and entertainment, and the unveiling of the society’s plans for the future of the society.

Chef Navi of Navi’s Catering Kitchen will bring you a taste of South Snohomish County, featuring four food stations that highlight cuisine from the multitude of communities and cultures that call Edmonds home.

Tickets for this event are $150 and are available here.