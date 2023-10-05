Scene in Edmonds: AAUW sponsors candidate meet and greet

Candidates for local offices gathered for a group photo during a mix-and-mingle lunchtime event sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Edmonds SnoKing chapter Thursday at Edmonds City Park. Those attending included candidates for countywide races, Edmonds School Board, city council and mayor. (Photo by Ralph Sanders)
