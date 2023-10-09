Scene in Edmonds: Around town 3 hours ago 3 What does one do on a beautiful fall day in Edmonds? Why you take a walk with the dog…like Mekena Welsh and her dog “Teddy” did Sunday on Main Street. (Photo by Bob Sears) It’s spider season. (Photo by Diana Sheiness)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.