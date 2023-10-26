Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: October 25, 2023 29 Ferry… …and barge. (Photos by Ron LaRue) Love birds on the Edmonds-Kingston ferry. (Photo by Ralph Sanders) Scarecrows in front of former Chanterelle Restaurant, soon to be Machiavelli’s, on Main Street. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) City of Edmonds-sponsored scarecrows outside Edmonds City Hall. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Beautiful exposure of film
