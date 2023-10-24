Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: October 23, 2023 63 Halloween fun on 4th Avenue South… …and on 2nd Avenue North. (Photos by Lee Lageschulte) Before sunrise sky… …and leaf patterns. (Photos by Sharon O’Brien)
