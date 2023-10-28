Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: October 28, 2023 4 Mount Baker (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Hearty swimmers in 36-degree weather. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Another view of Mount Baker. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
