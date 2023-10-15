Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: October 15, 2023 9 Beachgoers and swimmers enjoying warm temperatures Sunday morning. (Photos by Ron LaRue) More Halloween decorations from 2nd Avenue North. (Photos by Lee Lageschulte) A Rick Steves scarecrow outside Rick Steves Europe headquarters. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
