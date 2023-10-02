Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: October 1, 2023 0 Fishermen getting an early start Sunday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Another boat headed out for fishing. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A cloudy sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.