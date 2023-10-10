Scene in Edmonds: Brackett’s Landing North showers installed 3 hours ago 9 For those using Brackett’s Landing North for scuba diving or swimming, the City of Edmonds confirms that new showers have been installed and are now operational. (Photo by Victor Eskenazi)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.