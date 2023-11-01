Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club donates to Holly House

The Edmonds Lions Club on Sunday made a donation of cash and books to Holly House, which provides holiday gifts to Edmonds School District children in need. Holly House has a goal of serving 2,200 children this year.
