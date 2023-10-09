Scene in Edmonds: Marsh birds Posted: October 9, 2023 8 Goldfinch Purple finch — Photos taken at the Edmonds Marsh by Bill Ray.
Please remember to fill your birdbaths. Today in my yard it was just filled with thirsty birds. Hummingbirds too. It was pretty amazing. I had to refill my birdbath twice today after the initial full birdbath. And no Blue Jays or Crows. They tend to really knock out the water. Today it was all sorts of birds. They were on my roof too! It was sort of reminiscent of the Alfred Hitchcock movie. But in a good way. Ha
