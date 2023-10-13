Scene in Edmonds: Scarecrow and Halloween fun 1 hour ago 2 Scarecrow from Las Brisas. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Halloween display on 2nd Avenue North. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Also from 2nd Avenue North. (Photo by Joan Ward)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.