Scene in Edmonds: Solar eclipse through the clouds

Edmonds photographers captured the annular solar eclipse Saturday, which happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth, according to information from NASA. “Because the moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the sun and does not completely cover the star. This creates a “ring of fire” effect in the sky, although cloudy conditions prevented seeing that locally.
