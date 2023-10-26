Scene in Edmonds: STRUM celebrates Halloween

STRUM: Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians held its annual Halloween party Wednesday at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. All are welcome for their open mic event from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

