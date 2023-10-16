Scene in Edmonds: Students looking for salmon

Student members of the Edmonds Stream Team from Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway High School have started their annual surveys for spawning salmon in Shell Creek and Lunds Gulch Creek (in Meadowdale Park). Two coho salmon were sighted on Friday, but not on Saturday and Sunday. However, students did have a unique sighting on Sunday at the Meadowdale Park restoration site — they met
Edmonds City Council President Neil Tibbott, who stopped to have a photo taken with students.
The Stream Team asks that anyone seeing salmon (live or dead) in Meadowdale Park text their sighting information to 425-319-8386.
