Scene in Edmonds: Sunday moonset, moonrise Posted: October 29, 2023 2 Hunter moon near moonset Sunday morning. (Photo by Doug Parrott) The moon rising over the Edmonds Bowl Sunday evening. (Photo by Julia Wiese) The moon rising behind the trees Sunday evening. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.