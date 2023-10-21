Scene in Edmonds: Western storyteller speaks to Welcomers Club

The Edmonds Welcomers, a women’s social club, at its monthly meeting last week featured Western storyteller Debbie Dimitre. Debbie presented the life histories of legends Annie Oakley and Calamity Jane in character before an enthusiastic group of club members and guests sporting Western attire. Based in Edmonds, the Edmonds Welcomers will be celebrating its 50-year anniversary in 2024. The purpose of the club is to develop fellowship and friendships among female residents in the Edmonds area and to assimilate into the life and social activities of Edmonds. For further information, email edmondswelcomers@gmail.com.