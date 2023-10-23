Sewer connection work on SR 104 in front of 541 Edmonds Way scheduled Oct. 25

Complete Excavating said it will be conducting sewer line connection work on State Route 104 in front of 541 Edmonds Way from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

This operation will require a temporary lane closure with an established lane shift for the duration of the repai, the company said. To ensure safety and convenience, lane shift signs and cones will be present, offering support to area pedestrians and residents.