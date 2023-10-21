Sewing community invited to Oct. 20 charity event

Snohomish County Clothing and Textile Advisors will be hosting a charity sewing event where participants will construct walker bags for Donor Closet in Edmonds. The Oct. 20 event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, located at 20526 52nd Ave. W. Lynnwood.

Nonprofit organization Donor Closet is run by many volunteers that clean and refurbish used medical equipment and make it available for others in need. They distribute an average of 25 walkers every month.

Snohomish CTA will provide fabric and instruction kits but ask seamstresses to bring their sewing machine, sewing essentials and various colors of thread for construction.