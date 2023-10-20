Sno-Park passes go on sale from Washington State Parks on Nov. 1

The time for snowshoeing, skiing, snowmobiling and sledding is fast approaching, as 2023-2024 Sno-Park passes go on sale Nov. 1, according to a news release from Washington State Parks.
Customers can buy season permits online, or from a nearby vendor, and be sure to check the State Parks winter rec webpage for openings, weather, road conditions, grooming schedules, tips, resources and more.
For more information, visit parks.wa.gov
