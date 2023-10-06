Snohomish Conservation District hosts two events for Orca Recovery Day on Oct. 14

The

Snohomish Conservation District is hosting its sixth annual Orca Recovery Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, with two events this year in partnership with the cities of Mukilteo and Marysville.

The Mukilteo event is at Lighthouse Park from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., and the Marysville event is at Jennings Park from 10 a.m-12:30 pm.

The Mukilteo market-style event will feature local nonprofits and organizations and provide hands-on education about the Southern Resident orcas and the actions that everyone can take to ensure their continued survival. There will also be native tree planting, food trucks, and family-friendly games and activities.

“We are thrilled to host Orca Recovery Day at Lighthouse Park this year,” said Mukilteo Mayor Joe Marine. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to learn about how we can support orca habitat.”

The Marysville salmon habitat restoration event at Jennings Park in Marysville will provide opportunities to participate in invasive plant species removal and a native vegetation planting. Participants will learn about Allen Creek and the benefits of riparian buffers for local salmon habitat.

Register for the event at snohomishcd.org/orca-recovery-day.