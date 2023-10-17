Somers nominates Augustine as Chief Medical Examiner

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has nominated Dr. J. Daniel Augustine, MD, as Chief Medical Examiner, according to a news release.

Dr. Augustine is currently Associate Medical Examiner for Snohomish County. After being confirmed by the Snohomish County Council, Dr. Augustine will succeed Dr. Matthew Lacy, who has become Chief Medical Examiner for King County.

“Dr. Augustine has the right blend of scientific acumen, leadership experience, and good humor to manage this important part of our law and justice system,” Somers said. “He comes highly recommended by his peers and will make a great leader for the vital work being done in the Medical Examiner’s Office. We also wish Dr. Lacy the best in his new role as King County’s Chief Medical Examiner.”

Prior to joining Snohomish County, Dr. Augustine was Associate Medical Examiner for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner from 2010 until 2023. He graduated from the University of California (San Diego) medical school.