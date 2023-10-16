Sound Transit seeks feedback on passenger experience

Sound Transit on Monday launched its Passenger Experience Survey, which seeks to evaluate how passengers view all of Sound Transit’s services. The findings are used to identify key areas of improvement and prioritize efforts to provide a better passenger experience.

Specifically, the survey collects passenger perspectives on the following:

• accessibility

• availability

• cleanliness

• safety

• passenger care

• maintenance

• passenger information

Additionally, the survey also collects ridership behavior and demographic information to help understand how perceptions of Sound Transit’s performance vary across different groups.

The survey, found here, takes about 15 minutes to complete. Participants are eligible to be entered in a raffle for one of four $250 gift cards or one of 15 gift cards valued at $100.